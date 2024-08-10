NA Now: Amarillo Wranglers
August 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Amarillo Wranglers YouTube Video
Amarillo Wranglers head coach Taylor Harnett speaks with Brandon Hofstra about his vision and game plan as a head coach and helping his players achieve their goals.
