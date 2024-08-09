NA Now: Aberdeen Wings

Sports stats



August 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings head coach Scott Langer speaks with Brandon Hofstra about his expectations heading into next season and what the 50th season of the NAHL means to him.

