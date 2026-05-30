OurSports Central

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
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2026 SEASON | Players wanted for 2026 season begins in May.
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About About Pecos Ballparks Broadcast Contact Information Former Teams Manager Won/Loss News Partners Players in MILB Playoff Format Roster Rules Staff Directory Standings Timeline Uniforms
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SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 12:00PM PST FALLON FIELD
Ballpark:
Fallon Field
2605 Central Parkway
Dublin,CA 94568
5/30/2026 12:00 PM
(4058)Eric/Eric
-0 @ -0
Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026 PST
Title: 05-30-2026 12:00:00 PM Austin Weirdos @ Dublin Leprechauns
Description:
Times: 12:00PM - 10:00PM
Game Sponsor:
Game First Pitch:
Ballpark:
Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026
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- Austin Weirdos Hold off Martinez Sturgeon 6-5 - Austin Weirdos
- Santa Fe Fuego Edge Grand Junction 3-1 in Pitchers Duel - Santa Fe Fuego
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