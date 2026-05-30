OurSports Central

Published on May 29, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







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2026 SEASON | Players wanted for 2026 season begins in May.

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About About Pecos Ballparks Broadcast Contact Information Former Teams Manager Won/Loss News Partners Players in MILB Playoff Format Roster Rules Staff Directory Standings Timeline Uniforms

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Schedule Today's Game 2026 Schedule 2025 Schedule Previous Schedules

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SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 12:00PM PST FALLON FIELD

Ballpark:

Fallon Field

2605 Central Parkway

Dublin,CA 94568

5/30/2026 12:00 PM

(4058)Eric/Eric

-0 @ -0

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026 PST

Title: 05-30-2026 12:00:00 PM Austin Weirdos @ Dublin Leprechauns

Description:

Times: 12:00PM - 10:00PM

Game Sponsor:

Game First Pitch:

Ballpark:







Pecos League Stories from May 29, 2026

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