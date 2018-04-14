Myrtle Beach Pelicans Make Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves affecting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans:

-RHP Casey Bloomquist has been assigned to Short Season Class A Eugene from Myrtle Beach.

-OF Daniel Spingola has been assigned to Short Season Class A Eugene from Myrtle Beach.

-INF Wladimir Galindo has been activated from the 7-day disabled list.

-RHP Elvis Diaz has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Class A Eugene. He will wear No. 55.

A native of Bakersfield Calif., Bloomquist pitched in three games with Myrtle Beach this season. The right-hander ceded five runs on eight hits in six innings of work, striking out eight. Originally selected by the Cubs in the 17th round of the 2015 draft, Bloomquist pitched with both the Pelicans and Double-A Tennessee a season ago. At Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, he went 26-6 with a 2.74 ERA over three seasons.

Spingola is in his third stint with Myrtle Beach, going 3-for-13 with a homer and three RBIs to start 2018 with the Pelicans. A Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star a year ago, he slashed .285/.368/.434 with 15 doubles, six triples, two homers and 27 RBIs in 64 contests with the Pelicans before earning a promotion to Double-A Tennessee. With the Smokies, he hit .237/.299/.385 with six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 13 RBIs in 43 games. The Alpharetta, Ga., native was originally selected by the Cubs in the 24th round of the 2014 draft before electing to return to Georgia Tech. Chicago took him again the next season in the 31st round.

Galindo hit .290/.350/.432 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs with Low-A South Bend a season ago in 44 games before a leg injury shortened his season. The Maracay, Venezuela native is 2-for-6 with a double on the season with Myrtle Beach. He left the game early on April 6 with an injury. Galindo is currently ranked as the No. 26 prospect in the Cubs' system by MLB.com. Two years ago with Short Season Class A Eugene, Galindo batted .243/.337/.462 with 19 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 66 games.

Diaz pitched in two games with Low-A South Bend and gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits in 5.0 innings. The right-hander struck out four and did not walk a batter. A native of Santiago in the Dominican Republic, Diaz was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals as a non-drafted free agent on September 2, 2011. He spent the 2012 season with the DSL Royals before getting released. In June of 2013, Diaz signed as a minor league free agent and pitched with the DSL Orioles2 in 2013 and DSL Orioles1 in 2014. After getting released in February of 2015, and did not pitch the 2015 campaign professionally. The Cubs signed Diaz as a minor league free agent on May 25, 2016, and the right-hander pitched between Short Season Class A Eugene and South Bend in 2017.

The Pelicans' roster sits at 25 active players, with two players on the disabled list.

