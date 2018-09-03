Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, September 3 at Frederick

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans wrap up the 2018 season with a 2 p.m. contest on Monday at the Frederick Keys. RHP Tyson Miller (9-8, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Birds against Frederick RHP Cristian Alvarado (11-11, 4.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

MYRTLE BEACH SPLITS DE FACTO DOUBLEHEADER

Following a 2-1 win in the resumption of a suspended game Sunday, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell 8-4 in 10 innings on a walk-off grand slam to the Frederick Keys. With the game scoreless going to the sixth once play resumed from Saturday's contest, the Keys scored one in the sixth before the Birds answered with two in the seventh to win 2-1. In Sunday's regularly scheduled contest, the Birds got on the board with Zach Davis' second-inning RBI single. Frederick plated one in both the third and fifth frames to go up 2-1. In the sixth, Jared Young smashed a solo home run to knot the score at two. Both clubs traded a pair of runs in the ninth inning to send the game to extras. T.J. Nichting's grand slam in the 10th won it for Frederick.

PITCH PERFECT

Over the last 29 games, Myrtle Beach starting pitchers have ceded three earned runs or less 27 times. During that span, the club's starters have pitched a total of 138.2 innings, yielding 49 earned runs on 106 hits (6.9 H/9) for a 3.18 ERA. The Birds' bullpen has started to heat up recently as well; After posting a 6.38 ERA due to 13 runs, all earned, on 27 hits in 18.1 frames in the seven games from August 2-11, Pelicans relievers have allowed 43 runs, 24 earned, on 75 hits in 83.0 innings (2.60 ERA) over the last 20 contests.

FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Over the Pelicans' last 38 contests, 31 have been decided by three runs or less, including a remarkable 25 by just one tally. In the 100 battles prior to this run, the Birds had played in just 20 one-run games. On the season, Myrtle Beach has played 90 games decided by no more than three runs, tied for the highest total in the Carolina League. The Pelicans began the year 10-3 (.769) in one-run contests, but have gone 10-22 (.313) in those engagements ever since.

ERROR 503: SERVICE UNAVAILABLE

Myrtle Beach's 155 errors on the season are far and away the highest total in the Carolina League and rank in a tie for the 10th-most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Birds have committed at least one miscue in 13 of their last 18 games, making 26 errors during that span. Over the previous 12 contests, the Pelicans registered just five miscues.

TYSON'S CORNER

No qualified pitcher in the Carolina League has a higher strikeout rate than Tyson Miller's 24.6 percent. The La Quinta, Calif., native, who starts Monday's season finale against Frederick, also leads the circuit in WHIP (1.11) and batting average against (.223) while placing in a tie for second in total strikeouts (122), fifth in ERA (3.54) and sixth in FIP (3.57). Interestingly, Miller has thrived against everyone in the Carolina League save for Down East, who he has a 5.81 ERA in six starts against (20 ER in 31.0 IP). Against all other opponents, Miller has posted a 2.77 ERA (28 ER in 91.0 IP).

HAVIN' A RECORD YEAR

While Myrtle Beach's pitching staff has held its own, ranking in the top half of the league in nearly every category this season, the club has been undone by a porous offense. With just one game to go in the regular season, the Pelicans are closing in on several club records offensively. The Birds have scored only 467 runs this season, 71 fewer than ninth-place Carolina, and also below the 506 the 2003 Pelicans mustered, a mark that currently ranks as the worst in team history. Myrtle Beach's current .233 batting average is also lower than their team-low .237 in 2000. The club has also registered only 55 home runs, 1,007 hits and 173 doubles this season, which would shatter the previous lows of 64 long balls (2013), 1,069 knocks (2000) and 191 two-baggers (2017).

WAKE ME UP WHEN SEPTEMBER ENDS

Over Myrtle Beach's last 30 games dating back to August 1, the club has hit just .208/.290/.279 to post a .569 OPS, far below their league-worst mark on the season of .630. The Pelicans are just 11-19 (.367) over these last 30 contests. During this stretch, the Birds are a woeful 45-for-229 (.197) with runners in scoring position, plating a total of 77 runs (2.6 per game).

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach has lost eight of their last 12 games, dropping their overall record to a season-worst 16 games below .500 at 61-77 (.442). That record is the club's worst since going 58-82 (.414) in 2010... Jared Young is batting .300/.343/.456 (5 2B, 2 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBIs) over his last 45 games.

