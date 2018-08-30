Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 30 vs. Buies Creek

August 30, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Myrtle Beach Pelicans play their final home game of the season with Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest against the Buies Creek Astros. RHP Cory Abbott (4-5, 2.73 ERA) starts for the Birds against Buies Creek RHP Peter Solomon (1-0, 2.65 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

ASTROS CRUSH BIRDS BEHIND EIGHT-RUN NINTH

The Buies Creek Astros scored 12 unanswered runs Wednesday in a 12-3 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. All three Birds runs came in the first inning. Jhonny Pereda and Christian Donahue notched RBI singles before Jared Young came in to score on a wild pitch. The score remained 3-0 until the fifth, when Jonathan Arauz cracked a solo home run. Buies Creek crawled to within a run in the seventh on a Corey Julks sacrifice fly. The Astros overtook the Pelicans in the eighth inning. A Myrtle Beach error brought in Osvaldo Duarte before Jake Adams collected a sacrifice fly to make it 4-3. Buies Creek then erupted for eight runs in the ninth inning, putting the game out of reach at 12-3.

PITCH PERFECT

Over the last 26 games, Myrtle Beach starting pitchers have ceded three earned runs or less 24 times. During that span, the club's starters have pitched a total of 124.0 innings, yielding 47 earned runs on 99 hits for a 3.41 ERA. The Birds' bullpen has started to heat up recently as well; After posting a 6.38 ERA due to 13 runs, all earned, on 27 hits in 18.1 frames in the seven games from August 2-11, Pelicans relievers have allowed 34 runs, 16 earned, on 61 hits in 72.2 innings (1.98 ERA) over the last 17 contests.

FRIENDS CLOSE, ENEMIES CLOSER

Over the Pelicans' last 35 contests, 29 have been decided by three runs or less, including a remarkable 23 by just one tally. In the 100 battles prior to this run, the Birds had played in just 20 one-run games. On the season, Myrtle Beach has played 88 games decided by no more than three runs, tied for the highest total in the Carolina League. The Pelicans began the year 10-3 (.769) in one-run contests, but have gone 9-21 (.300) in those engagements ever since.

THE DOG DAYS OF AUGUST

During the month of August, the Birds are batting just .208/.288/.276 to post a .565 OPS, far below their league-worst mark on the season of .631. Over the first 27 games of August, Myrtle Beach has mustered just 35 extra-base hits. The Pelicans are also a woeful 40-for-207 (.193) during the month with runners in scoring position, plating a total of 70 runs (2.6 per game) in August.

WHO'S ON FIRST?

After posting a 6.23 ERA in his first three starts with Myrtle Beach, Cory Abbott has surrendered more than two earned runs in just one of his last nine starts. During that span, the San Diego native has posted a 1.81 ERA thanks to 13 runs, 10 earned, on 38 hits in 49.2 frames. A second-round pick in 2017 out of Loyola Marymount, Abbott has whiffed 54 against 17 walks over this run. Out of the 70 Carolina League pitchers with at least 60.0 innings pitched this year, Abbott ranks in the top 15 in FIP (seventh, 2.90), K-BB percentage (seventh, 18.5 percent), strikeout percentage (ninth, 29.3 percent) and ERA (13th, 2.73). When opposing hitters do put the ball in play, Abbott has suppressed hard contact by posting a 14.9 percent line drive percentage, the 10th-lowest in the circuit.

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS

Myrtle Beach fell to Buies Creek 12-3 on Wednesday, dropping their home record in 2018 to an even 34-34. Thus, the Pelicans need to win Thursday's series finale to avoid their first losing mark from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark since 2010, when they went 33-37 in the Grand Strand. The Birds are also 26-41 (.388) on the road this season. That is the club's first losing away mark since going 32-38 (.457) in 2013, as well as their worst since a 25-45 (.357) record outside the Grand Strand in 2010.

HOUSTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM

Myrtle Beach lost to the Houston Astros-affiliated Buies Creek Astros 12-3 on Wednesday. Thus, the Birds are 9-17 against the Astros this year. With one game remaining in their season series, Buies Creek has a chance for the most wins by one opponent over the Pelicans in a single season. The 2003 Kinston Indians bested the Birds a club-record 17 times. Myrtle Beach is just 4-12 against the Astros in the second half of the season, getting outscored 81-34 in the process.

PELICAN POINT

Myrtle Beach matched a season-high with four errors on Wednesday, marking the 12th time in the last 15 games the club has committed at least one miscue. During that span, the club has made 25 errors. Over the previous 12 contests, the Pelicans registered just five miscues.

