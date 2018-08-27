Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 27 vs. Buies Creek

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans host the Buies Creek Astros in Monday's 7:05 p.m. contest from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Alex Lange (6-8, 3.78 ERA) starts for the Birds against Buies Creek RHP Tyler Ivey (2-3, 2.69 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

DONAHUE HELPS BIRDS SALVAGE SERIES

Christian Donahue notched two doubles, drove in three runs and scored another Sunday to help the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beat the Down East Wood Ducks 4-1 from Grainger Stadium. The game was scoreless into the fourth inning when Donahue whacked a two-run double to put the Birds in front. Brendon Davis' sacrifice fly in the eighth inning cut the lead in half. However, Myrtle Beach added insurance in the ninth inning when Donahue crushed another RBI double before coming in to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-1. Yapson Gomez allowed just an unearned run over two innings to pick up his first High-A save. After Erich Uelmen tossed three scoreless innings, Bailey Clark and Manny Rondon each pitched two shutout frames.

BROKEN BATS

During the month of August, the Birds are batting just .206/.285/.272 to post a .557 OPS, far below their league-worst mark on the season of .631. Over the first 24 games of August, Myrtle Beach has mustered just 29 extra-base hits. The Pelicans are also a woeful 33-for-177 (.186) during the month with runners in scoring position, plating a total of 63 runs (2.6 per game) in August.

START SPREADING THE NEWS

Over the last 23 games, Myrtle Beach starting pitchers have ceded three earned runs or less 21 times. During that span, the club's starters have pitched a total of 108.1 innings, yielding 43 earned runs on 88 hits for a 3.57 ERA. The Birds' bullpen has started to heat up recently as well; After posting a 6.38 ERA due to 13 runs, all earned, on 27 hits in 18.1 frames in the seven games from August 2-11, Pelicans relievers have allowed 22 runs, 12 earned, on 47 hits in 60.1 innings (1.79 ERA) over the last 14 contests.

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSE

Over the Pelicans' last 32 contests, 27 have been decided by three runs or less, including a remarkable 21 by just one tally. In the 100 battles prior to this run, the Birds had played in just 20 one-run games. On the season, Myrtle Beach has played 86 games decided by no more than three runs, tied for highest total in the Carolina League. The Pelicans began the year 10-3 (.769) in one-run contests, but have gone 8-20 (.286) in those engagements ever since.

LANGE'S WORLD

Myrtle Beach right-hander Alex Lange struggled in six outings from June 27 through July 31, surrendering 19 runs, all earned, on 32 hits in 29.0 innings for a 5.90 ERA. However, in the three outings since that point, the Lee's Summit, Mo., native has yielded just five runs, all earned, on nine hits in 17.0 frames for a 2.65 ERA. Lange, who starts Monday series opener in Buies Creek, ranks third in the Carolina League in both FIP (3.28) and WHIP (1.16), fourth in batting average against (.239), sixth in walk rate (6.4 percent) and seventh in ERA (3.78). Lange's catchers have caught 10 of the 22 attempts base stealers against him this season, and his 45.5 percent caught stealing rate places eighth in the circuit.

YOU HAD ME AT ALOHA

A native of Mililani, Hawaii, Christian Donahue collected just a pair of home runs in 83 games this season between Low-A South Bend (80 contests) and Triple-A Iowa (three). After a game-tying blast in the ninth inning on Friday, the former Oregon State Beaver has now crushed two in his first five starts with Myrtle Beach. Thanks to a pair of doubles and four walks through these five starts, Donahue has reached base in eight of his 16 plate appearances with the Pelicans, slashing .357/.500/.929.

ERROR 503: SERVICE UNAVAILABLE

Thanks to an error in Sunday's 4-1 win over Down East, the Pelicans have now committed at least one miscue in 10 of their last 12 games, including six straight. During this span, the Birds have made 18 errors, raising their season total to 145, tied for the 11th-most in Minor League Baseball. In Myrtle Beach's 11 prior contests, the club made just fives miscues.

PELICAN POINTS

The Birds have hit just 53 home runs this season, and the club is on pace for just 56 long balls this year. That mark would be the lowest in club history (64 homers, 2013). Myrtle Beach is also on pace for the lowest batting average (.237, 2000) and fewest hits (1,069, 2000), doubles (191, 2017) and runs (506, 2003) in club history... The Birds are just 8-15 against Buies Creek this year. The most losses the Pelicans have suffered to one opponent in a single season was the 17 defeats they had to Kinston 2003.

