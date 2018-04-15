Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, April 15 at Down East

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans vie for a series split in Sunday's 2 p.m. contest at Down East. RHP Alex Lange (0-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for the Birds against Wood Ducks RHP Walker Weickel (0-1, 3.86 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

Vimael Machin cracked four hits and drove in three runs and Connor Myers added four more knocks to halt Myrtle Beach's five-game skid and lead the Pelicans to a 14-6 win over Down East. The Birds got the scoring going early, with two runs in their first at-bats. After Down East halved the lead in the second, Myrtle Beach scored twice in the third and three times in the fourth to go up 7-1. The Woodies plated a run in the bottom of the fourth, but the Pelicans tacked on three more in the fifth to widen the margin to 10-6. One Down East run in the fifth and three in the sixth cut the deficit to 10-6, but Myrtle Beach added one in the seventh, two in the eighth and one in the ninth to secure the victory.

Myrtle Beach's bullpen combined for a 1.35 ERA in their first series of the season, surrendering just two runs on eight hits in 13.1 innings against Frederick. However, in the six games since then, Pelicans relievers have been lit up for 29 runs, 26 earned, on 39 hits in 26.2 frames, resulting in a 8.77 ERA. While the club has faced two good offenses, there could also be an interesting trend to explain the sudden struggles. So far, the Birds' bullpen has accounted for 47.1 percent of the club's innings. In comparison, the 2016 and 2017 Pelicans, also managed by Buddy Bailey, accounted for 38.0 and 44.2 percent of the club's frames, respectively. Sure enough, in their set against Frederick, the 2018 Myrtle Beach bullpen walked just two batters in 13.1 frames (1.4 BB/9). Since then, Birds relievers issued 19 free passes in 26.2 innings (6.4 BB/9).

Normally a ballpark the Birds always excel in, Myrtle Beach really struggled in their season-opening homestand at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, where the club went a combined 281-198 (.587) from 2011-17. Myrtle Beach went just 1-6 against Frederick and Winston-Salem, marking their worst multi-series homestand since August 17-23, 2013, when the Birds were swept in a four-game set by Lynchburg and lost two out of three to Salem. Currently on their first road trip of the season, Myrtle Beach boasts a winning away record in four straight campaigns, compiling a 166-115 (.591) record away from the Grand Strand.

The Pelicans entered their series with Down East having scored just 17 runs in the season's seven prior games. However, Myrtle Beach has seen their offense explode against the Wood Ducks. The club has put together two 14-run contests in the first three games of the set, something they hadn't done once since July 30, 2016 at Salem. Thus, the 32 runs the Birds have scored in this series are already their most in a set since hanging 36 at Winston-Salem over four games from July 16-19, 2016.

Myrtle Beach's recent five-game skid brought a similar theme for nearly every final score: Three of the five defeats for the Birds came by the final score of 6-4, and another has come by a margin of 16-14. While these are clearly interesting coincidences, it does bring in another point. The Pelicans are a woeful 1-5 in games decided by three runs or fewer, normally contests that clubs would expect to post about a .500 record in. For example, last year's Myrtle Beach squad went 46-40 (.575) and the 2016 Birds went exactly 39-39 (.500).

While Myrtle Beach is still 2-8, their worst start to a season in recorded club history (since the 2005 season), the Pelicans' 14-6 Saturday victory over Down East ended the Birds' five-game losing streak. That stretch matched the club's longest skid from last season. That said, Myrtle Beach did avoid a six-game losing streak for the first time since August 22-27 of the 2013 campaign.

Going into Sunday's contest, Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey ranks 11th in MiLB history with 2,008 wins. Two more wins unlocks the top 10 list for the Madison Heights, Va., native... Myrtle Beach catcher Jhonny Pereda enters Sunday's game posting at least one hit in nine consecutive contests. The young Venezuelan is 11-for-33 (.333) during his streak... Myrtle Beach has gone two straight games without an error, on the heels of an eight-game miscue streak to start 2018... Next on the schedule is Buies Creek, who the Pelicans will key in against Monday. After that three-game set, the slate next week also features a four-game series with Down East.

