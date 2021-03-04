Mychan and Laberge Lead Allen over Utah

March 4, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night by a score of 5-3 at Allen Event Center.

Jesse Mychan and Samuel Laberge each had two goals for Allen. Mychan scored his 11th and 12th of the season, while Laberge scored his 6th and 7th of the year. It was the second time in three games that Laberge scored two goals.

"The boys were determined to get the two points tonight," said Americans forward Samuel Laberge. "We came out strong in the opening period and set the tone for the night. It was great to get a lot of our key guys back in the lineup."

Despite the fact the team was outshot 35 to 27, the Americans carried the play for much of the game. Joseph Garreffa added a goal and an assist for the Americans, while Jesse Mychan led the team with five shots on net.

The Americans are off for the weekend and resume action next week in Utah.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.