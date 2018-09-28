MWL Names Nominees for MiLB Post-Season Awards

September 28, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The Midwest League of Professional Baseball Clubs is pleased to announce its nominees for Minor League Baseball's Post -Season Awards. The five prestigious awards include the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, John Henry Moss Community Service Award, the Larry MacPhail Award, the John H. Johnson President's Award, and Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award. After nominees from all leagues are reviewed by the MiLB Awards Committee, recommendations are presented to the President and Executive Vice President of MiLB for final decision. Winners will be announced and presented with awards at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December.

The Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award is presented to a club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community.

The John Henry Moss Community Service Award is presented to a club that demonstrates an outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, support and leadership within their local community and within the baseball industry.

The Larry MacPhail Promotional Award is presented to a club that demonstrated outstanding and creative marketing and promotional efforts within its community, its ballpark (including non-game day events), in media and other promotional materials.

The John H. Johnson President's Award honors a "complete" baseball franchise that has demonstrated franchise stability, and significant contributions to its community, league, and the baseball industry.

The Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award is presented to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club, her league or baseball.

MWL President Dick Nussbaum commented, "I continue to marvel at the creativity and dedication of our Clubs in each of the areas these awards represent. This year's award nominees succeeded out of a very competitive group of Clubs. I am very confident our MWL nominees should provide MiLB with great choices when making final decisions. Congratulations to our nominees and to all of our Clubs on a great 2018 season."

The 2018 Midwest League Award Nominees:

Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award: DAYTON DRAGONS

John Henry Moss Community Service Award: KANE COUNTY COUGARS

Larry MacPhail Promotional Award: FORT WAYNE TINCAPS

John H. Johnson President's Award: WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS

Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year: TIFFANY WARDYNSKI, VP BASEBALL OPERATIONS & GAMEDAY EXPERIENCE, GREAT LAKES LOONS

The Midwest League was founded in 1947 and consists of 16 affiliated Clubs in 7 states.

