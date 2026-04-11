"MUY FANTÁSTICO ANDRÉS FERRIN!!!"

Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







Andrés Ferrín scored the lone goal of the match in the 18th minute to lead FC Naples to a 1-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning the hosts a league-leading third clean sheet of the season.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 11, 2026

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