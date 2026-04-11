"MUY FANTÁSTICO ANDRÉS FERRIN!!!"
Published on April 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Andrés Ferrín scored the lone goal of the match in the 18th minute to lead FC Naples to a 1-0 win over Greenville Triumph SC at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, earning the hosts a league-leading third clean sheet of the season.
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