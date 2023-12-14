Mutter Reassigned, Grigals Loaned to Atlanta
December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that forward Navrin Mutter has been reassigned by the Nashville Predators from the Milwaukee Admirals to the Gladiators. In addition, goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been loaned back to the Gladiators, while Jimmy Poreda and Joe Widmar have been released from their SPC's.
Mutter 22, signed with the Predators on March 9th, 2022, as an undrafted free agent. The 6-4, 203 pound forward played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in a total of 217 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers.
Mutter has spent the last two years with the Milwaukee Admirals, adding 10 points (2G, 8A) in 68 games. He has also posted 89 penalty minutes during that time, as well.
In 12 games played with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has a record of 5-5-0, a 3.10 goals against average, a save percentage of .915, and one shutout.
The Gladiators return for two games this weekend. First, it's First Responder's Night, as Atlanta hosts the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30PM. Then, on Saturday, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, at 7PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
