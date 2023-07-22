Mustangs Win Third In Five Games Over Glacier

In an action-packed game at Dehler Park, the Mustangs secured an exciting 13-9 victory against the Glacier Range Riders. The Mustangs showcased several standout performances from their players, leading to a memorable game.

Alejandro Figueredo, had a memorable night as he collected his first professional base hit and his first professional RBI. His contribution played a crucial role in the Mustangs' offensive effort.

Emmanuel Sanchez had a breakout game, marking his first multi-hit game for the Mustangs. Not only that, but he also became the fourth player in the team's history to collect four RBIs in a single game. Sanchez's hot bat contributed significantly to the team's run production.

Connor Denning, one of the key players for the Mustangs, continued to show his consistency at the plate. He racked up his 16th multi-hit game of the season, further solidifying his status as a reliable offensive threat.

John Michael Faile also had an impressive performance, picking up his fifth multi-hit game of the season while achieving his fifth multi-RBI game as well. His offensive prowess was on full display during the game.

Gabe Wurtz continued his power-hitting spree, launching his sixth home run of the month of July and his second homer in as many games. His ability to hit for power provided a significant boost to the Mustangs' offense.

Mikey Edie also played a crucial role, providing his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. His offensive contributions were valuable in helping the Mustangs secure the victory.

On the pitching side, Luke Trueman started for the Mustangs, battling through four innings and allowing three runs. The bullpen stepped up, with Nate Jenkins earning the win, showing great composure over 2.1 innings and conceding just two runs.

The Mustangs try to take four of six from the Range Riders with Sunday matinee baseball starting 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

