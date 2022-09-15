Mustangs Win Ten-Inning Thriller to Salvage Season, Even Series at One Each

September 15, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







MISSOULA - The Billings Mustangs lost a three-run lead before tying the game on their final strike in the ninth and pulling out a heart-stopping ten-inning, 6-5 win over the Missoula Paddleheads in Game Two of the Pioneer League North Division Series to save their season.

Billings (1-1) pounded out 18 hits and overcame two critical errors and 12 men left on base, thanks to a pair of massive clutch hits and a Herculean relief effort from Beaux Bonvillain, who shut down Missoula (1-1) over the final 3.2 scoreless innings of a 4-hour, 5-minute epic.

In the top of the first inning, the Mustangs jumped in front in front against Missoula starter Austin Crowson. Jalen Garcia led off with a walk, then stole second with one out. After a groundout moved him to third, Andrew Fernandez lined a double to right, putting Billings ahead 1-0.

Billings starter Elijah Gill worked around a pair of walks in a scoreless first before facing the minimum in the second thanks to a line-drive double play to end the inning.

In the third, Garcia struck to extend the lead. Leading off the inning, he deposited a 2-2 fastball over the wall in the deepest part of right-center for a solo home run, putting the Mustangs ahead 2-0.

One inning later, the Mustangs added on another tally. Abraham Mow led off with a double to left-center, then moved to third on a wild pitch. However, a strikeout and groundout left him still there with two down. However, Jordan Barth pulled a double down the left-field line to put the Mustangs ahead 3-0.

Against Gill, Missoula got a rally going in the bottom of the inning. With one out, a double, hit batter and walk loaded the bases for Keaton Greenwalt. Greenwalt lifted a fly ball to deep left, but Juan Teixeira made the catch on the warning track, with one run scoring on the sac fly. A strikeout then ended the inning, with only one run scoring as Billings now led 3-1.

In the sixth, Jacob Kline led off with a solo homer to right to put Billings ahead 4-1. A walk and hit-and-run single then put runners on the corners with nobody out. At that point, the tide began to turn. Dan Swain came on and retired the next three batters as the Mustangs failed to add on any further.

With Pablo Arevalo on the mound in the sixth, Greenwalt connected for a long solo home run to left field which cut the deficit to 4-2.

In the seventh, things went downhill for Billings. With one out, a routine pop-up was dropped at third base, opening the door for Missoula. A single quickly followed, which led to a booming two-run double by Jayson Newman off the center-field wall, tying the game at four apiece. After an intentional walk, Kamron Willman singled through the right side, bringing home pinch-runner Patrick Chung to put Missoula ahead 5-4.

At that point, Bonvillain entered the game and struck out two straight hitters to end the inning, before throwing a scoreless eighth as well.

After failing to cash in a one-out double in the eighth, the Mustangs faced Missoula closer Sam Hellinger in the ninth. Teixeira, though, led off with a double off the left field wall. However, a strikeout and groundout followed, leaving the Mustangs one out away from the end of their season.

Abraham Mow then stepped up to the plate and promptly fell behind 0-2. However, he fought back to work the count full. On the ninth pitch of the at-bat, the rookie pulled a sharp ground ball into left field, bringing home Teixeira to tie the game at five.

Bonvillain returned for the ninth and earned two quick strikeouts, but Cameron Thompson tripled with two outs to put the winning run 90 feet away. After an intentional walk, Bonvillain buckled down to strike out Jared Akins to send the game to extra innings.

In the tenth, Jackson Raper atoned for his key seventh-inning error with a leadoff double into the left field corner. After a sacrifice moved him to third, Garcia struck out for the second out. Crews Taylor, though, pulled a single through the ride side to score Raper to put Billings back in front, 6-5.

Working a fourth inning in relief, Bonvillain set down the Paddleheads in order in the tenth, sealing the win by inducing a fly out to center from Lamar Sparks to end an epic 6-5 win that extends the Mustangs season.

The two squads will square off in a winner-take-all Game 3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Thursday night. Billings starter is still TBA while Missoula will start RHP Austen Seidel (7-2, 4.77). First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on ESPN 910/105.5 FM with the voice of the Mustangs, Brennan Mense, beginning at 6:45.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.