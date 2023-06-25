Mustangs Sweep DH against NoCo

A walk-off home run and a fantastic pitching performance headline the Mustangs' twin-bill sweep of the Northern Colorado Owlz Sunday afternoon.

Wyatt Crenshaw hit a two-run home run in a tie ball game over the right field wall to win it for the Mustangs in game two for a final score of 3-1. Game one, Mustang starting left-hander Cam Tullar tossed a complete seven-inning ball-game picking up a team-high 12 strikeouts along the way.

The Mustangs picked up their first early lead of the series in game one with a RBI double by second-baseman Mitch Moralez to score third-baseman Tyler Wilber. Shortstop Luke Fennelly extended his team-leading hitting streak to nine games on an RBI single to score right-fielder Wyatt Crenshaw to make it 2-0.

Billings added on in the third as center-fielder Jalen Garcia led off the inning with a triple. Designated hitter Connor Denning followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0. Wilber hit a fielder's choice ground out to score Denning and make it 4-0. Crenshaw followed with a base hit to extend his hitting streak to four games to score left-fielder Gabe Wurtz. With runners at second and third, catcher Brady West hit a sacrifice fly to deep center to score Crenshaw and give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead.

The Mustangs added on with a solo home run by West that flew over 430' over the right-field wall to make it 7-0. The Owlz picked up their only run of the game in the top of the seventh, as designated hitter Abdel Guadalupe tripled to lead it off. First-baseman Jackson Coutts hit a sacrifice fly to score Guadalupe. Tullar struck out Josh Glenn for his 12th and final punchout to give the Mustangs a series win on a 7-1 score in seven innings.

Tullar gives up just the one run on two hits and a walk through seven innings of work. The seven innings and the strikeouts give Tullar the team lead in innings pitched in a game and strikeouts in a game.

In game two, Luke Trueman pitched well enough to keep the Mustangs in the ball game. Through five innings, he gave up just one run on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts. The run came in the top of the fifth as shortstop Kevin Jimenez singled to start the inning. Both third-baseman Kevin Higgins and center-fielder Henry George laid down sacrifice bunts to eventually move Jimenez to third for right-fielder Euro Diaz to single up the middle and score Jimenez to give the Owlz their only lead on the day.

Despite loading the bases with nobody out in the top of the sixth, the Owlz could not pick up anything on the opportunity as right-hander Tristen Hudson shut the door facing three batters and popping out catcher Jordan Rathbone, popping out Jimenez, and grounding out Higgins to retire the side and get out of the jam.

Billings answered in the bottom half of the inning, loading the bases on two hits and a hit batter, starting with Moralez singling, followed by Owlz starting left-hander Chase Jessee hitting Mustang first-baseman Jason Ajamian with a pitch, and catcher John Michael Fail hit a bullet that ricocheted off Jessee. He had to exit the game after the line drive hit him on the back.

Loaded bases opportunity for center fielder Taylor Lomack, and he hit a sacrifice fly RBI to center to tie it up.

Mustang left-hander Hunter Schilperoort entered the game to keep it scoreless in the seventh, and he did his job. He struck out two batters only allowing one hit.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Crenshaw delivered a knock out blow with a two-run home run over the right-field wall to give the Mustangs five of six wins in the series.

The Mustangs have a day off Monday as they travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado to take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. You'll find coverage starting at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

