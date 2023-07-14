Mustangs Stumble Against Hawks

The Billings Mustangs battled hard but ultimately came up short against the Boise Hawks, losing with a final score of 10-6. Despite their efforts, the Mustangs were unable to overcome a strong offensive performance by the Hawks, particularly in the fifth inning.

The game started with the Hawks taking an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, with Kenny Oyama scoring on a double by D.J. Poteet and Poteet driving in a run with a single. However, the Mustangs quickly responded in the second inning when Brady West reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Mikey Edie to score due to a throwing error by the third baseman. The Mustangs closed the gap to 2-1.

In the third inning, the Mustangs continued their comeback effort. Mitch Moralez singled to right field, bringing Tyler Wilber home and tying the game at 2-2. They took the lead shortly after when Taylor Lomack hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Connor Denning to score. The Mustangs held a 3-2 advantage.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, the Hawks mounted a significant rally in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Eddie Arteaga reached on a fielder's choice, and an error by the first baseman allowed Tyler Jorgensen to score, tying the game at 3-3. The Hawks then took the lead in the same inning as Oyama singled, driving in Arteaga.

The fifth inning proved to be challenging for the Mustangs as the Hawks erupted for six runs. The Hawks' offense was relentless, with Alex Baeza and Anthony Walters both contributing RBI singles. Oyama added another RBI with a single, and Derek Maiben drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run. Trevor Minder was hit by a pitch, bringing home another run, and Sam Olsson's sacrifice fly added to the Hawks' lead. By the end of the inning, the Hawks held a commanding 10-4 advantage.

The Mustangs continued to fight, scoring two runs in the ninth inning. Gabe Wurtz singled to bring in Bryce Donovan, and Moralez doubled to drive in Wurtz. However, their efforts fell short, and the game ended with a 10-6 victory for the Hawks.

Billings can even up the series at three a piece, but they'll have to win the next two games. Game five kicks off at 7:10 p.m. with pre-game coverage at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

