Mustangs Spring Training Under Way

May 15, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







The Billings Mustangs are offering free baseball before Opening Day.

Friday, May 19th and Saturday May 20th, gates will open for anyone who wants to watch the Mustangs' Intrasquad Matchup. Admission is free for the 6:35 p.m. scrimmages both days with open seating available.

Limited concessions will be available along with the team store.

It's also a chance for fans to get a feel for new Manager Billy Horton, joining the Mustangs with over 20 years of coaching experience.

While the Mustangs have invited 32 players to Spring Training, the team will announce the final roster Sunday, May 21st. The Mustangs face the Missoula Paddleheads to start the season at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 23rd.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.