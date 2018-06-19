Mustangs Series Opener in Great Falls Postponed
June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
GREAT FALLS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs' first road game of the season has been postponed due to rain in Great Falls. The Mustangs and Voyagers will make up the game as a part of a double-header Wednesday at Centene Stadium. First pitch in game one is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2018
- Mustangs Series Opener in Great Falls Postponed - Billings Mustangs
- Tuesday Night Game Postponed - Great Falls Voyagers
- Osprey Host Brewers in Home Opener Tuesday - Missoula Osprey
- Home Run Derby Leads to Series Win over Owlz - Grand Junction Rockies
- Owlz Out-Slugged by Rockies in Finale - Orem Owlz
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.