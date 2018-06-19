Mustangs Series Opener in Great Falls Postponed

Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





GREAT FALLS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs' first road game of the season has been postponed due to rain in Great Falls. The Mustangs and Voyagers will make up the game as a part of a double-header Wednesday at Centene Stadium. First pitch in game one is set for 6:00 p.m. MT.

