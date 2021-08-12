Mustangs Score 15 Unanswered in 16-2 Rout

Ogden, UT - The Billings Mustangs erupted for 16 runs on 19 hits on Wednesday evenings 16-2 thrashing of the Ogden Raptors.

The Mustangs opened up the game with a bang. After Jalen Garcia doubled high off the wall in right center field, Anthony Amicangelo drove in Garcia to lead 1-0.

The Raptors came back with a bases clearing double by Pavin Parks. Parks came into the game fourth in the league in RBI with 79. Ogden held a 2-1 lead after the first inning.

Ogden would hold the lead for only a short time. Billings exploded for a four run third and fourth inning. In the third, Amicangelo struck again as he drove home two to take a 3-2 lead. The next batter Freddy Achecar would double two more home to lead 5-2. Achecar recorded finished with three hits in the contest including two doubles.

In the fourth, the inning was capped off by a Anthony Amicangelo three-run home run to dead center to open up a 9-2 lead.

The Billings bats continued to stay hot in the game. Billings tacked on one more in the seventh inning and three runs in each of the eighth and ninth inning. The ninth inning included a pinch hit home run by Brandon Pugh and a Christian Sepulveda two-run home run as well. Johnny Morell would close out the game in the ninth inning to defeat Ogden 16-2.

Anthony Amicangelo finished the game 5-for-6 with a season high 7 RBI. He came just the fourth Mustangs player with a seven RBI game in the Dehler Park Era. He is also the only player in team history in the Dehler Park Era to have multiple five hit games in a season.

Kelvan Pilot went 5 1/3 innings tonight with seven strikeouts and allowed just two walks and two runs. Morrell and Jesus Rosario came out of the bullpen to throw a combined 3 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Mustangs (34-36/16-6) and the Ogden Raptors face off in game two tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

