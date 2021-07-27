Mustangs Pound Six Home Runs in 15-7 VictoryÃÂ

July 27, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs offense helped celebrate Christmas in July on Monday night at Dehler Park. They gave free baseballs to six different fans after they hit a season high six home runs en route to a 15-7 victory over the Boise Hawks.

The power hour started in the first inning when Jalen Garcia clubbed a two-run home run to hand Billings a 2-0 lead. In the second inning, Chris Eusay slugged a two-run home run for his tenth home run of the season. Jalen Garcia wasn't done just yet either as he hit a solo-home run to follow up. His second of the game and fifth of the series. He came into this series with just one long ball of the year. Billings led Boise 5-0 after two.

The Hawks finally got to Mustangs starter Misael Castillo. After the first two men reached in the third inning, Castillo retired the next two men before Roby Enriquez singled home a run. At the end of the inning, the Mustangs lead was cut to just one.

Castillo would be pulled out of the game after he hit his pitch limit. He was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings while striking out two. It was Castillo's first start since coming off the injured list, and first start since the end of May.

Tristen Carranza solo-home run in the bottom half of the fourth, his seventh of the season with the Mustangs. Mustangs led 6-4.

A five run fourth inning would pretty much seal the deal. The inning was capped off with a Cameron Comer two-run home run, his first as a Billing Mustang. The Stangs bats were hot and led 11-4.

The score would stay unchanged until the bottom of the eighth inning when Chris Eusay blasted a grand slam. Mustangs win their fifth game of the series 15-7.

Chris Jefferson worked six innings in relief after Castillo and Neil Lang. He didn't allow a run until the ninth inning.

The Mustangs (25-32/7-2) have an off day tomorrow and travel to Colorado Springs to take on the Rocky Mountain Vibes. First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 6:30 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:10 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.