July 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Friday night was a night for season records for the Billings Mustangs. In their 19-7 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes, the Mustangs set season highs in runs (19) and hits (20) while also scoring 13 runs in fifth inning tonight.

The Vibes led early after a two run second inning that was highlighted by a Luis Matos RBI triple and Carlos Tirado RBI single.

Billings answered with a Chris Eusay sacrifice fly in the third inning to trail just 2-1. Rocky came right back with two more runs in the bottom of the third inning off the Mustangs starter Alex Smith. Griffin Barnes doubled home Jacob Barfield before Joshua Esparza singled home the other run. Vibes led 4-1 after three innings.

A Marcus Skundrich two-run home run in the fourth inning tied the game at four a piece before the Mustangs pounded the Vibes for 13 runs on 12 hits in the fifth inning. The Billings offense sent 17 men to the plate in that half inning. Seven of the nine hitters in the starting lineup recorded an RBI tonight while eight of the nine hitters recorded multi-hit games. The 13 runs are the most scored by the Mustangs in a half inning this season and helped punch their ninth victory in the second half.

In relief, Marco Becerril fired another great relief appearance tonight. The right hander allowed just one run in 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. He also struck out a season high eight.

Chris Eusay finished with five RBI tonight, just one shy of his season high. He is the only player on the roster to record at least five RBI in a game this season.

The Mustangs (27-33/9-3) still sit a lone at the top of the Northern Division standings in the second of the season. The Mustangs and the Rocky Mountain Vibes (12-47/2-9) face off in game four tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

