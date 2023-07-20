Mustangs' Offense Falls Flat

Glacier Range Riders scored in six of eight innings defeating the Billings Mustangs, securing a convincing 9-1 victory.

The game started with the Glacier Range Riders (2-1, 33-16) taking an early lead in the first inning. Gabe Howell scored the first run, crossing home plate on a groundout by Dean Miller. Following that, Crews Taylor launched a powerful homer to left field, adding another run, making it 2-0 in favor of the Range Riders.

The Range Riders continued their offensive prowess, adding a run in the second inning when Benjamin Fitzgerald scored on a wild pitch, extending their lead to 3-0.

The third inning saw the Range Riders increase their lead further as Kingston Liniak hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Dean Miller to score, making it 4-0.

The fourth inning was a big one for the Range Riders, with Gabe Howell launching a homer to right center, driving in two runs as Matt Clayton also scored, widening the lead to 6-0.

In the fifth inning, Dean Miller hit a solo homer to left field, giving the Range Riders a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Range Riders didn't let up in the sixth inning, as Gabe Howell struck again, this time hitting a two-run homer to right field, extending the lead to 9-0, a daunting advantage.

The Billings Mustangs (1-2, 20-31) tried to mount a comeback in the eighth inning. Taylor Lomack grounded out to third base, allowing Mikey Edie to score, giving the Mustangs their first and only run of the game.

Pitching played a crucial role in the Glacier Range Riders' victory, with starting pitcher Jack White delivering an impressive performance, going 7 innings, allowing only 4 hits and no runs, while striking out 11 batters.

Despite their best efforts, the Billings Mustangs couldn't break through the formidable Glacier Range Riders' pitching and defense, resulting in a resounding 9-1 victory for the home team.

The Mustangs have a chance for revenge against the Range Riders for a three-game home series. Coverage starts 6:15 p.m. Friday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. Christmas in July is Saturday with the same times. You can follow along on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or espn910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

