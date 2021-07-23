Mustangs Offense Buries Hawks 12-5

Billings, MT - For the second straight game, the Billings Mustangs offense bashed four home runs to pound the Boise Hawks 12-5.

Jalen Garcia and Christian Sepulveda led the charge for the Billings offense. Garcia crushed two home runs while Sepulveda reached base all five times and was just a triple shy of the cycle.

Garcia, the Billings, MT native, came into the series with one long ball on the year. He now has three in the first two games of this six game set agains the Hawks. All four though have come at Dehler Park.

In the first inning, Sepulveda got Billings on the board first with a two run blast to left field. With his second home run of the season tonight, he has two in his first two games of his professional career.

Boise answered right back with a four run top of the second inning. Roby Enriquez started it with a solo-home run. A few batters later, Myles Harris drove home three on his fifth bomb of the year. Hawks led 4-2 after an inning and a half. It would be the only lead for Boise on the night. Billings would outscore the Hawks 10-1 the rest of the way.

It started with a seven run second inning to take a 9-2 lead. The inning featured a Jalen Garcia home run and Sepulveda RBI single. Sepulveda doubled in a run in the fifth before Chris Eusay and Jalen Garcia slugged solo-home runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Billings was shutout just three of the eight innings tonight.

Gaylon Viney settled down after the second. He would fire 5 2/3 innings total, 3 2/3 scoreless after the second. At one point he retired seven in a row en route to his second victory of the year.

Thursday night was also a night of first appearances. Johnny Morel made his first appearance as a Mustang. He allowed one run on just one hit3 in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Kollin Stone followed suite and fired a scoreless ninth inning in his professional debut.

The Mustangs (22-31/4-1) and Hawks face off in game three tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

