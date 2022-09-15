Mustangs Force Game 3 Behind Clutch Effort Late

September 15, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads had the Billings Mustangs at the brink of elimination on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Pioneer League Division Series. Leading 5-4 in the top of the 9th, Missoula sent Sam Hellinger to the hill looking to close things out. With 2 outs recorded in the ninth, the PaddleHeads were one pitch away from advancing to the next round. The Mustangs however would have other ideas.

On a 2-strike pitch, Abraham Mow would find success in the top of the 9th, lacing a single to left field to bring Home Juan Texeira to knot things up at 5 apiece. With there being no 'knockout' round in the postseason, action would then go to extra frames. In another 2-out sequence, Crews Taylor would put Billings out in front for good with a single through the right to give Billings a 6-5 lead. Behind a gutsy effort from southpaw Beaux Bovillain, Billings would then close it out in a clean 10th inning. The Northern Division Champion will now be decided by a winner take all Game 3 on Thursday night.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.