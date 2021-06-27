Mustangs Fall Again in BoiseÃÂ

Boise, ID - The Boise Hawks (14-18) defeated the Billings Mustangs (11-21) 8-5 to take the first five games in a six game series.

After trailing or tied for almost 30 innings in the series, Billings got on the board first after an RBI triple from Anthony Amicangelo. The next batter Jarry Chavarria drove him home from third. Mustangs led 2-0 after half an inning.

Boise answered with runs in each of the first four innings, including a four run third inning that was highlighted by a Wladamir Galindo RBI single. It was Galindo's ninth RBI over the last three games.

The Mustangs pitching staff righted the ship in the middle innings. Taylor Bloye and Neil Lang combined to retire nine Hawks hitters in a row before Boise scored one more in the eighth inning.

Billings came within striking distance in the later innings. Jerry Chavarria and Caedan Harris doubled each other home to plate two runs in the eighth inning and cut the deficit to just three.

Myles Miller singled home a run in the eighth inning to make it 8-4 Boise.

In the ninth, Anthony Amicangelo singled home Jalen Garcia for his fourth hit of the ballgame. It's his second four hit game of the season. The Mustangs had the tying run on deck but ultimately fell 8-5.

Hawks starter Jayce Vancena struck out a season high nine across six innings of two run baseball. Only one run was earned.

The Mustangs have now lost nine in a row and look to turn things around tomorrow in the final game of a six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

