Mustangs Annual Candy Drop Postponed to Sunday, September 5th

August 21, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - Due to the previous rainouts and field conditions, the Mustangs Annual Candy Drop that was originally scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, has been postponed to Sunday, September 5th against the Idaho Falls Chukars.

