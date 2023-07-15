Mustang Loss Ends First Half at 19-29

The Mustangs put up a valiant effort but fell short in the end of an 8-3 loss against the Boise Hawks.

The Mustangs dropped five of six against the Hawks, and have lost nine of their last ten games.

The game started with the Hawks taking an early lead in the 1st inning. A defensive mishap by the Mustangs allowed the Hawks' D.J. Poteet to score, giving them a 1-0 advantage. The Mustangs responded in the 2nd inning when Taylor Lomack blasted a home run to right field, tying the game at 1-1.

However, the Hawks continued to apply pressure and took the lead once again in the 2nd inning. Kenny Oyama drove in a run with a single, putting the Hawks ahead 2-1. In the 3rd inning, the Hawks extended their lead with a single by Sam Olsson, bringing in another run. They added to their lead when Anthony Walters doubled and took advantage of a throwing error, resulting in two more runs crossing the plate. By the end of the 3rd inning, the Hawks had built a 4-run lead, with the score standing at 4-1.

The Hawks didn't let up and added to their lead in the 4th inning. Trevor Minder hit a solo home run, increasing the lead to 5-1. In the 5th inning, the Hawks capitalized on a defensive mistake by the Mustangs, as Eddie Arteaga reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error allowed a run to score, making it 6-1 in favor of the Hawks.

The Mustangs fought back in the 6th inning when Gabe Wurtz launched a two-run homer, bringing the score to 6-3. However, the Hawks responded immediately in the 7th inning. Eddie Arteaga singled, driving in a run, and Trevor Minder followed suit with a single of his own, bringing home another run. The Hawks now led 8-3.

Despite their efforts, the Mustangs couldn't mount a comeback in the later innings. The Hawks' pitching held strong, shutting down any scoring opportunities for the Mustangs. The game concluded with a final score of 8-3 in favor of the Boise Hawks.

Although the Mustangs faced a tough loss, they showed resilience throughout the game. Gabe Wurtz and Taylor Lomack provided the offensive spark for the Mustangs with their home runs. However, defensive miscues and the Hawks' strong hitting prevented the Mustangs from closing the gap.

Overall, it was a competitive game, but the Boise Hawks emerged as the victors with an 8-3 win over the Billings Mustangs.

The Mustangs kick off the second half of the season on the road against the Glacier Range Riders Tuesday. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

