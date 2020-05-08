Mussels to Offer Ballpark Food To-Go

FORT MYERS, Fla. -With fans missing baseball during these difficult times, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are offering them a taste of America's Pastime by opening up Hammond Stadium for to-go food and beverage orders beginning Saturday, May 9 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Orders must be placed in advance. To place an order and schedule a time for pick up, email Andy Wood at [email protected] For any additional questions, please call Andy at 239-533-7673.

Fans will enter through the main Hammond Stadium gate on Six Mile Cypress Parkway and be directed where to go from there by Mighty Mussels staff. They will be able to stay in their cars throughout. Payments will be accepted by credit card only.

Highlights on the menu include hot dogs, bratwursts, Italian sausages, pizza, peanuts, and cracker jacks. Drinks will also be available, including Pepsi products and beer with a valid photo I.D.

