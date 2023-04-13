Mussels Slug Three Home Runs to Power Past Threshers 10-6

April 13, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels scored four runs in the first inning and slugged three home runs Thursday to power past the Clearwater Threshers 10-6 at BayCare Ballpark.

Twins' rehabber Alex Kirilloff connected on the first of the three home runs, slashing a line drive into the left field seats in the fourth. In his second rehab game, Kirilloff finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

The Mussels' (3-3) first-inning rally set the tone, but they couldn't hold the big lead. After a walk and a single, Ricardo Olivar lined a one-out single to center to put Fort Myers on top 1-0. The next batter was Carlos Aguiar, who ripped an RBI double into the right field corner to make it 2-0. With runners on second and third, Danny De Andrade drove a two-run single through the right side to cap the inning at 4-0 Fort Myers.

Clearwater (4-2) scored on a Jordan Dissin single in the bottom of the first before Jorge Polanco singled to begin the second. Two batters later, Olivar smashed an RBI double off the left field wall to chase home Polanco and extend the lead to 5-1. The Threshers followed suit with another run in the bottom of the inning to make it 5-2.

Mussels' starting pitcher Develson Aria needed 70 pitches to get through three innings, fanning seven but walking four.

After Kirilloff homered in the fourth, the Threshers broke through in the bottom of the fifth. After a single and hit-by-pitch put two men on, Freylin Minyety singled to center to cut the deficit to 6-3. The next batter was Erick Brito, who cranked a three-run home run out to left to tie the game 6-6.

Both teams were retired in order in the sixth before Olivar singled to open the seventh. After back-to-back strikeouts, Rubel Cespedes pummeled a two-run homer off the batter's eye in center and help Fort Myers re-gain the lead at 8-6.

In the top of the eighth, Fort Myers center fielder Maddux Houghton destroyed a long solo home run to left at 107 mph, his first hit in affiliated professional baseball.

The Mussels tacked on another run in the ninth on three walks and a Dylan Neuse sacrifice fly.

Fort Myers relievers Samuel Perez (2-0) and Johnathan Lavallee stabilized the Mussels' pitching, turning in 4.1 innings of one-hit baseball. Lavallee notched his third career save after throwing two perfect innings.

The Mussels will look to draw even in the series at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.