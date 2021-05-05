Mussels Show Their Might in 13-4 Barrage over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels scored nine runs in the first two innings Wednesday and cruised to a 13-4 win over the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park.

Mussels (2-0) right-hander Hunter McMahon (1-0) went 4.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing only two hits while striking out six to earn the win.

With one out in the top of the first, Fort Myers shortstop Keoni Cavaco pulled a double to left before the next two batters walked to load the bases. Catcher Kyle Schmidt then drew a free pass against Bradenton (0-2) starter Eddy Yean to give the Mussels a 1-0 lead. The next batter was Max Smith, who cranked a grand slam over the wall in center field to make it 5-0.

After Bradenton got two back in the bottom of the first on an Endy Rodriguez homer and Will Matthiessen double, Fort Myers battled right back in the second. After three more walks, Smith was plunked with a pitch to make it 6-2, ending Yean's day. After a wild pitch made it 7-2, Yunior Severino lined a single up the middle to plate two and cap the inning at 9-2.

The Mighty Mussels extended the lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Cavaco, and capped their big day in the sixth on a solo home run from Will Holland.

For the second straight day, Fort Myers showed their patience. After drawing nine walks on Opening Night, the Mussels drew 11 free passes on Wednesday. The team has reached base at a .413 clip to begin the season.

Sean Mooney will make his season debut for the Mussels on Thursday night, opposed by Domingo Gonzalez of the Marauders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm, with Mussels Pre-Game Live hitting the air at 5:50 pm.

