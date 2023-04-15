Mussels Lose 3-1 Despite Impressive Olivares Debut

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Jose Olivares tossed five outstanding innings in his Low-A debut Saturday, but the Mussels could only manage three hits in a 3-1 loss to the Clearwater Threshers at BayCare Ballpark.

Olivares went five innings, allowing one run on two hits while fanning four. The 20-year-old averaged 92.5 mph on his fastball, mixing in four pitches to keep the Clearwater (5-3) hitters off-balance.

Three Minnesota Twins rehabbers played a role in Saturday's game. Right-hander Josh Winder (0-1) tossed 1.2 innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits while touching 94.4 mph on the radar gun.

Jorge Polanco played all nine innings for the first time in five rehab games, driving in a run with sacrifice fly while also drawing a walk. Alex Kirilloff drew a pair of walks in his third rehab effort.

Fort Myers (4-4) scratched across the first run of the game in the top of the third. After Maddux Houghton was hit by a pitch, Dylan Neuse reached on a bunt single. Kirilloff then walked before Polanco drove in Houghton with a sacrifice fly to center.

In the bottom of the fourth, Clearwater tied the game on a solo home run to right by Gabriel Rincones Jr.

In the bottom of the sixth, Phillies' first round pick Justin Crawford lined a triple to the wall against Winder. On the next pitch, Caleb Ricketts slashed an RBI single to left to make it 2-1 Threshers.

Crawford helped manufacture an insurance run in the eighth after dragging a bunt single.

The Mussels will look to split the series with the Threshers at 12 p.m. on Sunday. RHP Zebby Matthews (1-0, 0.00) will start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Alex Rao (0-0, 0.00) of Clearwater. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

