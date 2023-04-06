Mussels Drop Rain-Shortened Season Opener 4-2 to D-Jays

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Dalton Shuffield delivered his first home run of the season Thursday, but the Mighty Mussels dropped a rain-shortened 4-2 decision in six innings to the Dunedin Blue Jays at Hammond Stadium.

With the Mussels (0-1) trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Shuffield ripped a Rafael Sanchez (1-0) fastball 102.8 mph over the left center field fence to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the top of the third, Blue Jays (1-0) center fielder Jaden Rudd was hit by a pitch with two outs. The next batter was Rikelbin De Castro, who drilled an RBI double off the wall in left center to extend the lead to 3-1.

With the score the same in the top of the fourth, Manuel Beltre drew a walk before Tucker Toman singled him to second. That knocked out Fort Myers starter Cory Lewis (0-1), who surrendered four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. He stuck out four and walked two.

The next Dunedin hitter was Peyton Williams, who drove in Beltre with a groundout to first to make it 4-1 Blue Jays.

Down by three in the bottom of the fifth, Mikey Perez lined a single up the middle to start the inning. After stealing second base, he advanced to third on a balk. With one out, Dylan Neuse lifted a sacrifice fly to center to cut the margin to 4-2.

Left-handed reliever Zach Veen spun 1.2 perfect innings of relief in his Low-A debut. After working a perfect top of the sixth, heavy rain fell at Hammond Stadium, causing the game to be called after just one hour and 23 minutes.

The Mussels will look to even the series at 7 p.m. on Friday. RHP Andrew Morris is scheduled to pitch for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Alex Amalfi of Dunedin. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

