Mussels Drop Rain-Shortened 2-1 Decision in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - Kala'i Rosario delivered his third home run of the season Tuesday, but rain impacted the Mighty Mussels for the fourth straight day, as Fort Myers dropped the series opener 2-1 to the Flying Tiger at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Mussels (11-8) were no-hit through four innings before Rosario smashed a solo shot off the batter's eye in center field to cut their deficit to 2-1. Mikey Perez then singled, but Lakeland (10-11) starter Garrett Burhenn (1-0) got out of the inning to preserve the lead.

With Lakeland batting in the bottom of the fifth, the umpires took the teams off the field due to impending weather. Minutes later, thunderstorms struck Publix Field, ending the game in five innings.

Fort Myers reliever Hunter McMahon went 2.1 scoreless innings, fanning one while allowing just one hit.

Mussels' starter Marco Raya (1-1) walked three Flying Tigers hitters in the second, allowing a pair of runs to score and put Lakeland on top. Raya was pulled with two outs in the second due to pitch count.

The Mighty Mussels will look to even the series at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. David Festa (1-1, 1.93) will start for Fort Myers, opposed by Paul Richan (0-0, 0.00) of the Tigers.

