Mussels Complete Eighth Inning Comeback to Stun Threshers 5-3

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth Thursday, completing a comeback to beat the Clearwater Threshers 5-3 at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels (5-4) entered the eighth inning trailing 3-1. After Kyle Schmidt led off the inning with a single to right, Edouard Julien lashed a pinch-hit single to center. When Anthony Prato was hit with a pitch, the bases were loaded with nobody out. Two batters later, Misael Urbina sprayed a single to center, chasing home Schmidt and Julien to tie the game 3-3.

After another walk loaded the bases, Keoni Cavaco hit a dribbler up the third base line. Clearwater (4-5) pitcher JP Woodword raced to the ball and tried to make a spinning throw to get the force at home. However, his throw ricocheted away, allowing two runs to score to give Fort Myers a 5-3 lead.

Left-hander Denny Bentley did the rest, working a scoreless ninth inning to notch his first save. Mussels starter Miguel Rodriguez was excellent, spinning four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Brent Headrick (1-0) went the next four, fanning six while allowing one earned run.

Fort Myers got the scoring going in the bottom of the first when Aaron Sabato doubled to the right field corner to score Jeferson Morales. Sabato has now reached base in eight of his late 10 plate appearances.

From there, the Mussels bats went cold - stranding eight runners before finally breaking through in the eighth.

Now holding a series lead, Fort Myers will send RHP Brad Hanner (0-0, 9.00) to the mound on Friday, opposed by RHP Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0, 7.71) of the Threshers. First pitch is scheduled for 7pm, with Mussels Pre-Game Live beginning at 6:45pm.

