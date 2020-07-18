Music on the Avenue Moved to NelsonCorp Field

(Clinton, IA) - With Music on the Avenue cancelling the remainder of their events due to COVID social distancing concerns, the musical acts will be moved to NelsonCorp Field. The lineup for performances will go as follows:

Thursday, July 23rd - Brooke Byam

Thursday, July 30th - The Charlatans

Thursday, August 6th - Down 24

Thursday, August 13th - Unidynes

In order to adequately social distance and provide a safe event, our policy is that we ask people to please wear masks when they are unable to properly practice social distancing. Similar to other events at NelsonCorp Field in 2020, the following rules will be in effect:

- A mask must be worn upon entering the gates, we ask that you do so for the concern of our staff on the front lines who are unable to socially distance while checking temperatures, bags, granting admission, etc.

- Tables & seating spaces, along with indicators will be set up to maintain a six foot distance between guests.

- Guests are asked not to gather in groups of more than ten.

- Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the entire area.

The entry gate located on 6th Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 5 pm. Live music will begin at 6 pm.The stage will be set-up on the playing surface in left field with available seating stretching from the Beer Garden windows all the way to the Picnic Pavilion. Fans are also encouraged to bring along a lawn chair and/or blanket to use on the grass-bermed area.

The LumberKings are requesting a $5 donation upon entry. Proceeds will go to assist future Music on the Avenue events.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and tobacco use of any kind is prohibited.

