Musa vs. the Defense
April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 to Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Wilfried Zaha ignites comeback as Idan Toklomati scores his first MLS goal - Charlotte FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Comeback Win to Extend Streak - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United FC at New York City FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Availability Report: Four Missing vs. Minnesota - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Travels to San Diego FC Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Defeats Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Earn First Home Win of the Season
- FC Dallas Loans Defender Herbert Endeley to Colorado Switchbacks FC
- FC Dallas Earns 1-0 Road Win Versus Real Salt Lake
- FC Dallas Partners with Moss Construction on Toyota Stadium Renovation
- Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up