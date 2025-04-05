Sports stats



MLS FC Dallas

Musa vs. the Defense

April 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video


Check out the FC Dallas Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from April 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central