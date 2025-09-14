Musa Banger with WILD Assist
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas YouTube Video
Check out the FC Dallas Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Drops 2-1 Decision at FC Cincinnati on Final Minute Goal - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 32
- Ten-Man FC Dallas Earns Point in 1-1 Draw at St. Louis CITY SC
- FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC
- FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U20 Men's National Team Camp
- FC Dallas Forward Louicius Don Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up