Murray Deals, Lee & Perez Homer in First Sugar Land Win of 2023

El Paso, Texas - Korey Lee and Joe Perez each hit their first home runs of the 2023 season as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) topped the El Paso Chihuahuas (1-1) 7-3 on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Sugar Land jumped out to a lead in the top of the first inning when Grae Kessinger worked a walk and moved to third on a double to left by Justin Dirden. A ground out by Rylan Bannon brought home Kessinger to make it 1-0 Space Cowboys.

RHP Brandon Bielak worked around base runners in the first and second but allowed two runs in the third on a double by Pedro Severino and a throwing error, giving the Chihuahuas a 2-1 advantage after three frames. LHP Blake Taylor made his second consecutive appearance on Major League rehab and retired the one batter he faced.

Lee took just one pitch to bring the game back level in the fourth, launching a home run to left off RHP Anderson Espinoza (L, 0-1), tying the contest at 2-2. The Space Cowboys chased Espinoza in the fifth when Dixon Machado walked, advanced to second on a balk and scored on a single to left by Kessinger, putting Sugar Land back in front 3-2. A walk by Bannon set the stage for Perez, who blasted a three-run homer to center, moving the Space Cowboys ahead 6-3. Bannon would add on the final run in the top of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

Given the lead, RHP Jayden Murray (W, 1-0) took command of the game, retiring the first seven batters that he faced and eight of the first nine. His lone mistake came in the bottom of the seventh when Tim Lopes hit a solo home run, his second of the year. Murray then allowed a single to Max Schrock but induced a double play grounder from Luis Liberato and struck out Matthew Batten to close the seventh. In the eighth, Murray had two men on with one out before generating another double play from Rangel Ravelo, the third double play for Murray on the night. All told, the righty tossed five innings and surrendered just one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in his Space Cowboys debut.

RHP Ty Buttrey was entrusted with the ninth, and after a lead-off walk to Preston Tucker, Buttrey struck out Lopes and coaxed a pair of fly outs from the next two hitter to close out the game.

Sugar Land concludes their three-game tangle with El Paso on Sunday afternoon. RHP Bryan Garcia takes the mound for Sugar Land against El Paso RHP Julio Teheran for a 1:05 pm CT first pitch at Southwest University Park.

