Giants starter Ryan Murphy twirled a gem on Tuesday night in Fresno to lead San Jose to a 2-0 series-opening victory over the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. Murphy allowed only one hit in six scoreless innings before relievers Ivan Armstrong and Chris Wright combined to keep Fresno off the board over the final three frames to complete the shutout. The win was the Giants' (8-5) fourth in a row and eighth in their last ten games overall.

Murphy retired 18 of the 19 batters he faced to pick-up his first career win. The right-hander, who was making only the third start of his career, struck out six and did not issue a walk while needing only 68 total pitches to get through his six innings.

The only two runs of the contest came in the top of the third when San Jose produced four consecutive one-out hits off of Fresno starter Mitchell Kilkenny, who had entered the game with a perfect 0.00 ERA in 10 innings this season. Tyler Flores started the rally for the Giants with a bloop single into shallow left before Jimmy Glowenke singled up the middle to put runners on first and second. Marco Luciano was up next and he lined a single into right to easily score Flores with the first run of the game. Luis Matos followed with a ringing double into the left field corner plating Glowenke for a 2-0 advantage.

The two runs would turn out to be enough for Murphy and the bullpen.

Murphy began his start by retiring 13 consecutive Fresno hitters. He struck out five batters - including Rockies #1 prospect Zac Veen twice - over the first four frames. With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Mateo Gil hit a clean single into left for the Grizzlies' first hit, but Fresno wouldn't manage another baserunner for the remainder of Murphy's start. Murphy quickly set down the next two hitters after Gil's single to promptly end the fifth before completing his outing with a nine-pitch, 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth.

Armstrong (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO) took over on the mound to begin the bottom of the seventh and set down the side in order. In the eighth, Armstrong issued a one-out walk before retiring Jose Carreras on a fly ball for the second out. Wright then entered and allowed a single to Daniel Montano - only the Grizzlies' second hit of the game - to put the potential tying run on base. But Wright responded with a strikeout of the next hitter, Bladimir Restituyo, to end the threat.

Wright then closed it out in the bottom of the ninth for the Giants. After Issac Collins drew a leadoff walk, Wright set down Ezequiel Tovar on a fly out to right for the first out before consecutive looking strikeouts of #3 and #4 hitters Veen and Drew Romo sealed the San Jose victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Second Shutout

Tuesday marked San Jose's second shutout of the season. It was the Giants' second shutout over their last three games.

Winning Streak

With four straight victories, San Jose has matched their longest winning streak of the season. The Giants own a stellar 1.25 team ERA during the current four-game streak.

Murphy Rolling

Over his last two starts, Ryan Murphy has pitched 10 1/3 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed, two walks and 17 strikeouts.

In The 'Pen

Ivan Armstrong has fired 6 1/3 hitless innings with eight strikeouts over his last two relief appearances. Chris Wright is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season. He's struck out 14 batters in six innings overall with just one run allowed.

Hitting Leaders

Luis Matos (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Marco Luciano (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) had two hits and an RBI each to lead the Giants offensively on Tuesday. It was Matos' sixth consecutive multi-hit game.

Chukchansi Park

Tuesday marked the first game in San Jose Giants franchise history at Fresno's Chukchansi Park.

Roster Moves

C/1B Robert Emery was transferred to High-A Eugene during Monday's off day. In a corresponding roster move, OF/1B Tyler Flores was activated from the development list. Flores went 1-for-3 with a single on Tuesday in his first action since May 8.

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Wil Jensen is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

