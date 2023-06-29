Murphy Homers Again as Goldeyes Down Saltdogs

June 29, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Five was the magic number on Wednesday night for the Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-24) as they defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs (19-22) 10-7. A five-run first inning paved the way for the Goldeyes who've won five straight games adding to their longest winning streak this year. It's the first time since July 27-31 of last year the club has won five consecutive contests. Six of the runs for Winnipeg came with two out.

Winnipeg designated hitter Max Murphy (14) for the third straight night hit a first inning homer. The two-run clout to right was set up after shortstop Andy Armstrong singled. Later in the inning, the Goldeyes added a single and three straight two-out walks. Second baseman Brynn Martinez was one of the walks--a bases loaded free pass which made it 3-0 visitors. The center fielder Tra Holmes followed with a two-run single to center which made it 5-0 Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes other runs were an RBI second inning single by right fielder Najee Gaskins, a fifth inning passed ball, a pair of two-out RBI singles by left fielder Javeyan Williams (sixth and eighth innings), and also a wild pitch in the eighth.

Goldeyes starter Marc-André Habeck had a no-decision. The Winnipeg native went 3 2/3 innings, allowed six hits, four runs (all earned), he walked three, and struck out one. The winner for the Goldeyes was the second pitcher RJ Martinez (4-2). He lasted 3 1/3, gave up two hits, two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out two. Samuel Adames (5) earned the save with a scoreless ninth. It was his first save since June 13th at Sioux Falls. Adames has posted a zero in his last five games (total of five innings).

Lincoln starter Abdallah Aris (2-2) worked four innings. He issued six hits, six runs (all earned) on five walks and two strikeouts. The Saltdogs had homers from shortstop Drew Devine (4), third baseman Will Kengor (4), and Toronto native Connor Panas (6). Kengor had four hits and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

The season series is now 3-3 with the road team winning all of them. Winnipeg will try for its first road sweep this season on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander--Lethbridge native---Landen Bourassa (3-2) will start for Winnipeg against Lincoln lefty John Bezdicek (2-2).

Winnipeg returns home to Shaw Park Friday, July 7 when they will host the Milwaukee Milkmen.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Third baseman Dayson Croes extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a ninth inning single. He was 1-5 and is now second in batting at .369 in the American Association. Chicago's Matt Bottcher at .370 leads the league.

Every Winnipeg batter in the starting lineup reached base safely

The teams combined to walk 16.

Williams & Gaskins reached base safely four times. They've each reached base safely in their last 11 games

Murphy has homered in his last four games and has six homers in the last six games he's played. This season against Lincoln he has five homers and 15 RBI's in six contests. Murphy is second in the American Association in homers with 14. Jose Sermo of Cleburne leads the AA with 15

Holmes of his 11 RBI's---six have come with the bases loaded

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.