Munichiello Traded to Vermilion County

HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of forward Tommy Munichiello to the Vermilion County Bobcats for future considerations.

Munichiello suited up for the Havoc 19 times while posting 1 goal and 5 assists.

Thank you and we wish you the best Tommy!

The Havoc will be back Saturday, February 5th for Melissa George Night as they raise money for Huntsville Hospital's NICU!

