Munichiello Traded to Vermilion County
February 3, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of forward Tommy Munichiello to the Vermilion County Bobcats for future considerations.
Munichiello suited up for the Havoc 19 times while posting 1 goal and 5 assists.
Thank you and we wish you the best Tommy!
The Havoc will be back Saturday, February 5th for Melissa George Night as they raise money for Huntsville Hospital's NICU!
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2022
- Munichiello Traded to Vermilion County - Huntsville Havoc
- After Learning of Ice Flyers Success in Stanley Cup Broadcast, Russell Shining for Team in Rookie Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.