Multiple Teams See New Affiliations in Pacific Coast League

RENO, Nev. - Numerous Triple-A teams signed Player Development Contracts (PDC) in the Pacific Coast League this week. Beginning in 2019, there will be five affiliation changes around the league.

New Affiliations

Fresno Grizzlies - Houston Astros to Washington Nationals

Round Rock Express - Texas Rangers to Houston Astros (Affiliation is expected, but not official)

Nashville Sounds - Oakland Athletics to Texas Rangers

Las Vegas 51's - New York Mets to Oakland Athletics

San Antonio Missions - Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Milwaukee Brewers)

Pacific Northern Division

Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants)

Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners)

Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

Reno Aces 2019 Schedule vs. Newly Affiliated Teams @ Greater Nevada Field

Vs. Fresno: April: 24 - 28 | July 19 - 21

Vs. Round Rock: N/A

Vs. Nashville: June 4 - 6

Vs. Las Vegas: April 29 - May 2 | May 25 - 28

Vs. San Antonio: N/A

Last season, the Aces went 2-1 against the A's Triple-A club in Nashville. All-PCL selection Kevin Cron went 6-for-12 with two home runs and four RBI in three contests. Nashville finished 72-68 this season in the American Southern Division but was outplayed by the back-to-back PCL champion Memphis Redbirds.

Milwaukee is coming off another strong year on the farm. Double-A Biloxi finished 81-59 in 2018 and advanced to the Southern League Championship Series. Colorado Springs went 73-66 and ended up just a game and a half from a division title.

As an Astros affiliate, Fresno won the Division title in 2017 with a record of 82-57 and won the second-most games in the PCL. The Rangers Triple-A club finished last in the PCL American Southern Division with a record of 65-73 and was swept by the Aces in a four-game series in Texas. The Washington Nationals Triple-A club went 64-76 last season in the International League and finished second-to-last in their division.

