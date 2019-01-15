Multiple Moves Bring Defenseman to Marksmen

January 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - It was a busy day of roster-shifts for the Fayetteville Marksmen, that ends with skilled-defensemen coming to an ever-improving defensive-core.

In a pair of moves, the Marksmen have acquired:

Pensacola

Defensemen Cory Melkert

Quad City Storm

Future Considerations

In exchange for:

Pensacola

Future Considerations

Quad City Storm

Forward Michael Casale

With these corresponding moves, the Marksmen acquire a three-year SPHL defensemen, Cory Melkert - who has spent time with Roanoke, Evansville, Wichita (ECHL) and most recently Pensacola - a big-bodied, solid defensive skater who has found his way to 39 points (7G+32A) in 126 GP.

In Melkert, the Marksmen find themselves in possession of another hardened, large defensive presence for a mostly skill-based core. Seeing the ability that Alfred Johansson brought over, following his acquisition from the Ice Flyers, it's easy to feel confident in this pickup for the team, especially having another seasoned-pro joining the young unit.

We wish the best for Mike Casale in Quad City, where he will be joining a number of former Marksmen players.

With seven-straight wins (incl. three shutouts during the run), the Marksmen are playing their best hockey of the year, and with an almost-unheard of streak of one-goal victories, the role of the defense has never been more vital. Melkert brings in a much-needed stalwart on the blue line, especially ahead of another tight battle with the Rail Yard Dawgs this coming weekend.

Please help us welcome Cory Melkert to the Marksmen organization, as he looks to help us continue building the presence of hockey in the All-American City!

-

The Marksmen are back home Saturday, January 19 for our Hometown Heroes/First Responders Night. Tickets are available now by calling the Marksmen office at (910) 321-0123!

For more information on the night, head to our Facebook page and click on the event page.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

