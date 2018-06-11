Multi Grammy-Award Winners Alabama to Hit the Adirondack Bank Center on November 10

CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden Robert Esche announced today that multi Grammy-award winning country band Alabama will perform at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, November 10, at 7:30 pm, on their 'The Hits Tour 2018.'

Tickets for Alabama go on sale Friday, June 15, beginning at 10 am EST, at the Adirondack Bank Center's box office. You may also purchase tickets by visiting empirestatetix.com or by calling 315-790-9070. Tickets prices range from $34.75 to $129.75. Relevant presale information will be distributed later this week.

Alabama, a famed American country and Southern rock band, is a world-renowned trio comprised of Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry, and Jeff Cook, who are known for their hits "Mountain Music," "Song of the South," "Dixieland Delight," and more. They have created 21 straight #1 singles, a record that many think will never be broken, and have sold over 72 million albums throughout their almost-50-year career. The trio was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Alabama recently announced their "The Hits Tour" which will stop in cities nationwide and revolve around the band's 43 #1 singles. This will be Alabama's first stop in Utica.

Alabama is yet another exciting announcement for the Adirondack Bank Center, which recently underwent a $10.55-million-dollar renovation and expansion project that included the addition of suites, loge seating, and 72 Tavern and Grill, a new restaurant attached to the venue.

"We're honored and excited to host a band as renowned as Alabama at the Adirondack Bank Center, especially on Veteran's Day weekend," said CEO of MVG Robert Esche. "We are looking forward to a great show and another memorable milestone for the epicenter of sports and entertainment in the Mohawk Valley."

