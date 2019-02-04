Mudcats Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 4, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and member of the historic Carolina League, today announce that individual game tickets for the upcoming 2019 season are now available for purchase by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287), by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets and at the Five County Stadium box office.

Single game general admission tickets begin as low as just $7.00 when purchased over the phone, or in person at the Five County Stadium box office. Single game box seat tickets are $10.00 and premium field level seats are $12.00. Box seat tickets and premium field level tickets additionally begin at $9.00 and $11.00 respectively when purchased online at carolinamudcats.com/tickets (additional fees apply).

Discounts apply for students, children (12 years of age or younger) and seniors with $8.00 box seat tickets available all season long when purchased in person or over the phone. The Mudcats are also thrilled to offer box seat tickets and general admission tickets for just $5.00 for active and non-active military with valid identification.

Season ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com. Group ticket packages can be ordered by calling the Group Sales Department at (919) 269-CATS (2287). Box seat tickets, for large groups (20 or more), start as low as $7.00 per person.

A full calendar of in-season events, theme nights, promotions and souvenir giveaways will be announced later this week on Thursday, February 7. Visit carolinamudcats.com and follow the Mudcats on Facebook (facebook.com/carolinamudcats), Twitter (@CarolinaMudcats) and Instagram (@CarolinaMudcats) for details.

The 2019 Mudcats season officially begins on Thursday, April 4 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston versus the Down East Wood Ducks. Carolina's 2019 home schedule, however, begins with Opening Night 2019 on Thursday, April 11 versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Five County Stadium.

The 2019 schedule includes home games on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12 vs. Myrtle Beach), Memorial Day (Monday, May 27 vs. Down East), Father's Day (Sunday, June 16 vs. Winston-Salem) and Independence Day (Thursday, July 4 vs. Frederick). The summer-months heavy 2019 schedule features 10 home games in April, 14 in May, 18 in June, 14 in July and 14 in August. The new home slate will also include 11 games on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in 2019. It also includes 12 Sunday games, eight Monday contests, nine Tuesday ballgames and eight Wednesday games.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by Milwaukee Brewers, LLC.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.