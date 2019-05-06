Mudcats return to Five County Stadium Tuesday night

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats return home to Five County Stadium on Tuesday night for a new six game home stand featuring six in-division games versus Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach, as well as exciting promotions including House Autry Friday Night Fireworks, Carolina Micro Brews Night featuring a souvenir plastic beer stein giveaway, an appearance by actor Tom Guiry aka "Smalls" from The Sandlot and Star Wars Night.

The new home stand will begin with game one of a three game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday, May 7 and will continue with a three game series versus the Myrtle Beach Pelicans beginning on Friday, May 10. The second place Mudcats enter the new home stand ahead of both the Woodpeckers and Pelicans in the Carolina League Southern Division standings.

In all, the new #GoMudcats home stand will feature fun promotions including House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday on Tuesday, May 7, Education Day beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 and Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, May 9 featuring the second Carolina Micro Brews night of the season and a souvenir plastic beer stein giveaway for the first 1,200 fans ages 21 and older. The second Carolina Micro Brews night is presented by Tryon Family Dentistry in Zebulon and will feature the Mudcats playing in their alternate Micro Brews jerseys and hats.

The third #GoMudcats fun home stand of the season also includes House Autry Family Friday Fireworks and Family Campout Night featuring a celebrity appearance by actor Tom Guiry who played "Smalls" in the movie "The Sandlot" on Friday, May 10, Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 11 and Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday on May 12 featuring $5.00 box seat tickets available in person at the box office for fans residing in the five counties area. Star Wars Night will additionally feature the Mudcats playing in Star Wars themed jerseys. Those same jerseys will later be made available for fans to purchase via an online auction. The proceeds of the jersey auction will benefit the JDRF Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter.

The Mudcats are also extending out a special thank you to all local educators with Teacher Appreciation Weekend running from Thursday, May 9 through Sunday, May 12. Teacher Appreciation Weekend includes $5.00 box seat tickets for all teachers and their families. Educators looking to take advantage of this offer can visit carolinamudcats.com/NC and use the password "teacher" to receive this special ticket offer.

Tuesday, May 7 - House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesday

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros Affiliate)

- House Autry All-You-Can-Eat Tuesdays include all-you-can-eat House Autry hush-puppies and all-you-can-eat Bright Leaf hot dogs from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. for each Tuesday night home game. The all-you-can-eat menu will apply to every fan in attendance. Fans will be limited to three items per trip, beverages will not be included.

Wednesday, May 8 - Education Day

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. | Gates Open: 10:00 a.m. | vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros Affiliate)

- Local students and their schools are able to enjoy a day of exciting Minor League Baseball, learning, and an experience like no other. Education Day is designed for fans and students of all ages.

Thursday, May 9 - Thirsty Thursday & Tryon Family Dentistry Carolina Micro Brews Night featuring Micro Brews Souvenir Plastic Beer Stein Giveaway

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros Affiliate)

- The Mudcats are brewing up a big change for the 2019 season as the club will temporarily re-brand for four nights only as the "Carolina Micro Brews," paying homage to their Major League affiliate, the Milwaukee Brewers. The second Carolina Micro Brews night of the season is presented by Tryon Family Dentistry in Zebulon and will feature the Mudcats playing in their alternate Micro Brews jerseys and hats.

- The first 1,200 fans ages 21 and older through the Five County Stadium gates will receive a "Micro Brews" themed souvenir plastic beer stein.

- Thirsty Thursday features half priced draft beers and half priced bottled Pepsi products at Five County Stadium. Thirsty Thursday also features select $1.00 menu items, including $1.00 Bright Leaf Hot Dogs.

Friday, May 10 - House Autry Family Friday Fireworks & Family Campout Night featuring actor Tom Guiry aka "Smalls" from "The Sandlot"

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 6:00 p.m. | vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs Affiliate)

- The Mudcats and House Autry once again present the areas most exciting fireworks show following each Friday home game throughout the season.

- Family Campout Night will feature an overnight campout for participating families and youth groups. Participating fans will also enjoy a postgame kickball game and a home run derby before the overnight campout.

- Actor Tom Guiry or "Smalls" from the movie "The Sandlot" will be on-hand at Five County Stadium for Family Campout Night. Mr. Guiry is best known for his lead performance in 1993's The Sandlot, but has also appeared in major films including U-571, Black Hawk Down, Mystic River, Black Irish, and The Revenant. Mr. Guiry will be available to meet with fans and sign autographs throughout the night.

Saturday, May 11 - Star Wars Night

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. | vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs Affiliate)

- The ever-popular Star Wars Night returns to Five County Stadium with the Mudcats taking the field in specialty designed Star Wars themed jerseys on Saturday, May 11. The Star Wars jerseys will be made available to fans for purchase through an online auction at auctions.carolinamudcats.com. All proceeds from the online jersey auction will benefit the JDRF Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter.

Sunday, May 12 - Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday & Mother's Day Pregame Catch on the Field

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. | Gates Open: 1:00 p.m. | vs. Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs Affiliate)

- Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sundays feature $5.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson counties. All Five County Sunday $5.00 tickets will be available through the Five County Stadium Box Office. Wake Med $5 Five County Family Sunday games also include free admission for Muddy's Buddies Kids Club members and discounted $2.00 bottled waters available at the Five County Stadium concession stands.

- The Mudcats will celebrate Mother's Day with a pre-game catch on the field with Mom and the family.

Individual game tickets, season ticket plans, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com/tickets.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

