Mudcats Join Minor League Baseball's "Copa De La Diversion" for 2019

September 24, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - Minor League BaseballTM (MiLBTM) today revealed an expanded roster of 72 teams, including the Carolina Mudcats, set to participate in its "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," a season-long event series in 2019. The Mudcats, along with the other participating teams will unveil new culturally-relevant "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" on-field brands in March 2019.

The cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative, "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide.

The full press release from MiLB is attached and linked online here (En EspaÃ±ol).

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 28th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2018 season marks the first for the Mudcats under the ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

