Mudcats Complete Sweep of the Wood Ducks

August 30, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





ZEBULON, NC - The Mudcats used two big innings in the early stages of the contest to carry them to a sweep over the Wood Ducks on Thursday. Carolina (30-34, 64-70) had back-to-back four-run innings in a 10-4 win over Down East (23-43, 58-78).

Despite the loss, the Woodies received four different multi-hit efforts - highlighted by Chuck Leblanc's three-hit and three-RBI performance. Anderson Tejeda added another three hits as Brendon Davis and Andretty Cordero pitched in a pair of hits each.

The Woodies also scored two runs in the first inning on a two-out single from Leblanc. It was a bit of run support for DEWD starter Justin Topa in his team debut in 2018. The right-hander worked the first two innings scoreless before the Mudcats tagged him for eight runs over the next two frames.

With the DEWDs trailing 8-2, Davis and Leblanc added RBIs with a sac fly and a single respectively. Carolina still found a way to respond with two more in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 10-4.

The Mudcats take the season series 12-to-11 and sweep the Wood Ducks in the four-game series. The DEWDs will return to Kinston for the final four games of the 2018 season, hosting the Winston-Salem Dash starting on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

