Mudcats Announce 2019 Carolina League Season Schedule

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced their new 2019 Carolina League season schedule, which begins on Thursday, April 4 in Kinston versus the Down East Wood Ducks and continues with the club's home opener at Five County Stadium on Thursday, April 11 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

In all, the Mudcats will play 140 total games in 2019, with 70 home games at Five County Stadium and 70 games on the road. Carolina's season opening road trip marks the club's third such start to a season since joining the Carolina League in 2012. It also directly reflects the new rebalanced competition layout of the 2019 season as the season opening road trip is split between four in-division games at Down East and three non-division games at Potomac.

The 2019 Carolina League season will feature a competitively rebalanced schedule for all 10 member teams with each club playing more non-division games than previous seasons. Carolina will play 69 games versus its fellow Southern Division rivals in 2019, and 71 games outside their division versus Northern Division opponents. Last season, the Mudcats began the season with 92 in-division games and 48 non-division games on their season opening schedule.

Of Carolina's 69 in-division games, 20 will come against Down East (10 home, 10 away), 20 versus Fayetteville (10 home, 10 away), 15 versus Myrtle Beach (6 home, 9 away) and 14 versus Winston-Salem (7 home, 7 away). The first of Carolina's 14 games versus Winston-Salem, however, will not occur until Wednesday, May 29 and well after Carolina plays non-division opponents including Potomac, Wilmington, Salem and Wilmington.

Carolina's 71 non-division games will consist of 17 versus Lynchburg (10 home, 7 away), 15 versus Salem (7 home, 8 away), 14 versus Potomac (7 home, 7 away), 13 versus Wilmington (6 home, 7 away) and 12 versus Frederick (6 home, 6 away).

Carolina's first home stand of the season also reflects the new balanced layout as it features a four game home series, beginning on Thursday, April 11, versus the Northern Division's Wilmington Blue Rocks before continuing with a three game home series versus the Southern Division's yet-to-be-named Fayetteville ball club on Monday, April 15. Carolina will then follow Fayetteville to their new downtown ballpark as they continue what will essentially become a seven game home/away series against the new Fayetteville team.

The 2019 schedule includes home games on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12 vs. Myrtle Beach), Memorial Day (Monday, May 27 vs. Down East), Father's Day (Sunday, June 16 vs. Winston-Salem) and Independence Day (Thursday, July 4 vs. Frederick). The summer-months heavy 2019 schedule additionally features 10 home games in April, 14 in May, 18 in June, 14 in July and 14 in August.

The new home slate will also include 11 games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in 2019. It also includes 12 Sunday games, eight Monday contests, nine Tuesday ballgames and eight Wednesday games. Scheduled first pitch times include 7:00 p.m. for Monday through Friday night games, 5:00 p.m. start times for most Saturday games, 2:00 p.m. for most Sunday home games and 11:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m. for weekday "Education Day" games.

A full calendar of in-season events, theme nights, promotions and giveaways for the 2019 season will be announced at a later date.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2019 season marks the second for the Mudcats under the ownership of the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

