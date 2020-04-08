Mudcats and Minor League Baseball's #MiLBAtHomeOpener Begins Tomorrow

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats will join Minor League Baseball on Thursday, April 9 in presenting #MiLBAtHomeOpener, a day-long interactive online campaign created to connect with fans in celebration of what would have been Opening Night. The Mudcats and MiLB teams across the nation will participate in and support the national campaign via their digital and social media channels.

The Mudcats' day-long festivities will begin at 9 a.m. EDT on April 9 and will culminate with a live, fan interactive, re-airing of last season's home opener at Five County Stadium on Facebook Live. A link to the live stream will be made available to fans on Facebook at facebook.com/CarolinaMudcats.

"While we are not able to be together at Five County Stadium this Thursday, we want our fans to know that we are here for them," said Mudcats' Director of Marketing Sam Barry. "We want to celebrate and share the magic of Opening Day through our live stream event for the #MiLBAtHomeOpener."

Highlights of the day also include exciting new Mudcats' videos, custom baseball cards for fans, at home ballpark fare recipes, new merchandise, news articles and throwback images. A full inning by-inning timeline will be posted on carolinamudcats.com and across the Mudcats' social media pages including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Originally announced by MiLB, #MiLBAtHomeOpener features a full slate of activities planned nationwide with MiLB teams across the nation participating beginning at 10 a.m. EDT, on April 9.

The Mudcats' online schedule of events is as follows:

1st Inning: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. - "We Will Be Ready" video post and rundown post on Mudcats' social media

2nd Inning: 11 a.m. - 30th Anniversary throwback 1991 home opener lineup post on social media

3rd Inning: Noon - Stay at Home Ballpark Recipes on social media and carolinamudcats.com

4th Inning: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Custom Baseball Card Hour on Mudcats' social media

5th Inning: 2 p.m. - New merchandise available at shopmudcats.com

6th Inning: 3 p.m. - "Let's Go Mudcats" video post on Mudcats' social media

7th Inning: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Opening Night Memories posts on social media and carolinamudcats.com

8th Inning: 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - Countdown to virtual first pitch post and National Anthem video on social media

9th Inning: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - Facebook Live fan interactive re-airing of 2019 home opener with fireworks

